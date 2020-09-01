Man Shot to Death in Front of Fallbrook Home Was Salvador Galvan, 56

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a man who was shot to death over the weekend in Fallbrook.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly after noon Saturday found Salvador Galvan, 56, mortally wounded in front of a home in the 700 block of Convertible Lane, near East Mission Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s officials.
Paramedics pronounced Galvan dead at the scene, Lt. Thomas Seiver said.
No suspects have been identified, the lieutenant said.
— City News Service
