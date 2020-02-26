Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Motorcycle in Busy University City Intersection

A pedestrian was struck and injured by a motorcycle Tuesday evening in University City.
The accident occurred about 6:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of La Jolla Village Drive and Genesee Avenue, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.
The motorcyclist remained at the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police reported.
— City News Service
