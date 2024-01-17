A new Galaxy S24 with a Snapdragon chip. Courtesy of Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics unveiled new premium smartphones on Wednesday that boast artificial intelligence features made possible by San Diego-based Qualcomm‘s latest Snapdragon processor.

The Galaxy S24 models offer real-time, two-way voice translation in 13 languages, advanced photo editing, and the ability to search for information by circling an object in a photo.

“Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy instills its advanced AI capabilities in the Galaxy S24 series, to enable new experiences with AI features to empower users’ everyday life. It also fuels advanced professional-quality camera, gaming experiences and ultra-fast connectivity,” said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handset at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Our strategic partnership with Qualcomm Technologies spans more than two decades, which speaks volumes to our strong relationship,” said Inkang Song, VP and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Mobile. “They are at the forefront of the mobile industry, and now of on-device intelligence — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy sets the bar for premium mobile and Gen AI experiences.”

The Galaxy S24 series will go on sale Jan. 31. The base model is priced from $799 with two higher-specification versions, the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, priced from $999 and $1,299, respectively.

Apple topped Samsung in 2023 smartphone shipments, according to International Data Corporation, dethroning Samsung for the first time since 2010, as demand for premium devices — a segment Apple dominates — outpaces market growth. Incorporating advanced AI features is Samsung’s attempt to challenge Apple.

Reuters contributed to this article.