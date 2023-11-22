Aya Healthcare headquarters. Photo credit: Google Street View

Aya Healthcare in Sorrento Valley has announced the acquisition of a data-driven AI solution that unlocks predictive physician insights to bolster recruitment and retention strategies.

Amidst a historic provider shortage, one that is expected to increase over the next decade, Winnow AI combines artificial intelligence with business intelligence to help organizations tap into a unique source list of passive physicians who are likely to relocate to their region.

Winnow’s AI model identifies the best predictive matches for each open role and surfaces relationships of potential candidates with existing providers. The model also predicts which physicians are likely to change jobs and where they are most likely to relocate.

These insights equip medical leaders and in-house recruiters to drive novel candidate options and referrals, and better align provider teams, leading to faster, more efficient physician recruitment.

Winnow AI will operate within the Provider Solutions division of Aya, the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S.

The model complements Aya’s DocCafe brand, a physician talent acquisition platform with the nation’s largest pool of active job seekers. Aya’s Provider Solutions division now will be able to offer both active and passive job seeker recruitment platforms.

“This acquisition is an example of our never-ending quest to deliver innovative solutions to our clients that create greater efficiencies, generate cost savings and improve access to care for the communities they serve,” said Alan Braynin, president and CEO of Aya Healthcare.

Winnow AI was created by SwitchPoint Ventures, an award-winning studio that builds AI-driven business solutions for healthcare firms.

The model “offers a more targeted approach to building all-star teams by pinpointing candidates who match the profiles of a company’s best doctors,” said Ray Guzman, co-founder of Winnow AI and CEO of SwitchPoint Ventures. “Aya’s ability to scale Winnow’s innovative solution will help healthcare companies dramatically improve their ability to attract, hire and retain the best-fit providers for their organizations.”

Ardent Health Services was an early development partner and customer of Winnow AI. Marty Bonick, Ardent’s CEO, called the model “a game-changer for our ability to deliver quality care to our patients.”

“We needed to find a way that we could reach the best physician candidates for each of our locations across our organization,” he said. “With Winnow AI, we have an awareness of every physician in practice. Now we can bring together thousands of inputs to identify the perfect candidate who has natural connections to and an affinity for our company.