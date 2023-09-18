Twelve of San Diego County’s technology innovators were recognized at the 16th annual Top Tech Awards held last week in The Sound performance space at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
The awards celebration honored the region’s information technology leaders who are everyday heroes for business, education, government, and nonprofit organizations. More than 600 people were in attendance.
Cox Business California Vice President Jodi Duva delivered opening remarks for the event. She was joined by judging chairs Alexandra Gerritsen, chief operating officer of PenChecks, and Brian Nordmann, chief information officer for Entrust Solutions Group.
“It is always such an amazing and meaningful event as we celebrate the region’s technology leaders who work so hard, often behind the scenes, to push the boundaries of innovation and help to drive our economy,” said Duva.
Nimer Saikaly, chief executive officer of Ciprus Consulting, received the Top Tech Executive of the Year Award, and Shawn Granen, director of information technology for the USS Midway Museum, received the Cox Business Exemplary Award.
The other 10 honorees were:
- Public Company — Prerna Mayor — NuVasive
- Government — Maria Callander — City of Carlsbad
- Future of Tech — Ryan Kari — MagCanica
- Start Up — David Penalva — HelioVolta
- Private Large — Lance Onken — Measurabl
- Education Institute — DeWayne Cossey — Vista Unified School District
- Hospitality — Colton Barlow — Viejas Casino
- Nonprofit Business — Rob Honma — Santa Fe Christian Schools
- Healthcare Biotech –Rob Kaufman — Scientist.com
- Private SMB — John Rolando — Spectral Labs
The honorees for the Top Tech Awards were nominated by their peers and customers and selected by an independent judging panel from more than 150 nominations.