Dave Henderson of Millenniumn Health received the award for Top Tech Executive of the Year. Image from Twitter feed.

Eleven of San Diego County’s technology innovators were recognized at the 14th annual Cox Business-sponsored Top Tech Awards, which honor the region’s “unsung heroes” of information technology in the areas of business, education, government and nonprofit organizations.

Cox Business Vice President Duane Cameron and Enterprise Sales Director Tiffany Markus delivered opening remarks for the virtual event. They were joined by Chris Petersen, chief technology officer of Scientist.com and judging chair for the awards.

David Henderson, chief information officer for Millennium Health, received the Top Tech Executive of the Year award. Jerome Fodor, chief information officer for TOOTRiS, received the Top Tech Disruption award and Zeb Evans, founder and chief executive officer for ClickUp, received the Cox Business Exemplary Award.

The honorees, selected from nearly 200 nominations by an independent judging panel, also include:

Education — Nicole May , UC San Diego Health

, UC San Diego Health Government — David Graham , City of Carlsbad

, City of Carlsbad Nonprofit — Albert Oriol , Rady Children’s Hospital

, Rady Children’s Hospital Private Small (51-149 employees) — David Dambman , Biosero

, Biosero Private Large (150+ employees) — Ben Nathan , Cortica

, Cortica Public Large (301+ employees) — Eric Haller , Experian North America

, Experian North America Startup – Ardy Arianpour , SEQSTER

, SEQSTER Future of Tech Award — Chad Sweet, ModalAI

“Now more than ever as we face new ways of working, learning and living, IT departments are critical to an organization’s ability to be innovative and agile, and the Top Tech awards recognize those exceptional IT leaders who bring modernization to their teams and our San Diego region,” said Cameron.

Cox Business has recognized local technology leaders with the awards since 2008.