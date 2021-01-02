San Diego County Reports 2nd Day With Over 4,000 New COVID Cases

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 4,427 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday but no new deaths.

It was the second day in a row with over 4,000 new cases amid a statewide surge in the pandemic. A record 4,478 cases were reported Friday.

Out of 23,209 test results received in the past day, 19.1% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests rose to 12.1%

ICU capacity stood at 18%, but local hospitals may not be able to fully staff those beds, and in any case the official rate in Southern California is zero.

There were 49 community outbreaks reported in the last seven days, and 216 cases associated with those outbreaks.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 2,780,950 tests administered in San Diego County, resulting in 164,500 cases and 1,592 deaths.

