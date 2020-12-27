San Diego County Reports 3,132 New COVID-19 Infections, No Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials on Sunday reported 3,132 new COVID-19 infections — the 27th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases — but no new virus-related deaths.

Another 50 people also were hospitalized, according to Sunday’s data, and another seven patients were sent to intensive care units.

The county’s cumulative cases increased to 145,779 and the death toll remained at 1,402.

Ten new community outbreaks were confirmed on Saturday. There have been 60 confirmed outbreaks in the last seven days and 250 cases associated with those outbreaks.

According to Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, 44.1% of the county’s cumulative cases have been reported after Thanksgiving.

San Diego County is on pace to report another 600 deaths due to the virus before the end of January, she said.

“We don’t want to see what happened after Thanksgiving happen again,” Wooten said. “We must continue to stay apart to get the spread of the virus under control. If we don’t, cases, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to soar.”

A complete list of county testing sites, hours of operation, and instructions for making appointments can be found online.

— City News Service

