San Diego County Reports 3,006 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

San Diego County public health officials Friday reported 3,006 COVID-19 infections, the 25th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

There were also 20 deaths from the virus reported.

Friday was the 18th day with more than 2,000 new cases. The six highest daily case counts have all occurred in the past week.

Another 27 people also were hospitalized, according to Friday’s data, and another 10 were sent to intensive care units.

The county’s cumulative cases increased to 136,961 and the death toll to 1,402.

In observance of the Christmas holiday, only positive cases were updated Friday. Complete website data updates will resume Saturday.

County COVID-19 testing sites were open on Christmas at University of San Diego, Cal State University San Marcos, and the Tubman Chavez Community Center.

A complete list of sites, how to make appointments, and hours can be found here.

— City News Service

