San Diego County Reports 3,493 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Deaths

San Diego County public health officials Sunday reported 3,493 COVID-19 infections as of Saturday and no new deaths, bringing the county’s total to 126,465 cases and the death toll remaining at 1,280.

Prior to Sunday’s report, a record 3,611 COVID-19 infections were reported Friday. The cases surpassed the previous record set one week ago — 2,867 last Friday — by 744 new cases.

Saturday’s total marks the second time the number of daily infections has surpassed 3,000 as well as the 19th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases and the 12th day overall with more than 2,000 new cases.

The top four-highest daily cases have all occurred in the past week, with Wednesday’s 2,807 cases, Thursday’s 2,604, Friday’s 3,611 and Saturday’s 3,493.

The county on Sunday reported 1,264 hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and an additional 320 COVID-19 patients in ICUs.

There were seven new outbreaks reported, which brings the total number of outbreaks within the last seven days to 40.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now approved a vaccine developed by Moderna to join the 28,275 Pfizer vaccines already in the region available for civilian acute health care workers.

San Diego County is home to 82,623 health care workers toiling in hospital or psychiatric facilities, 39,755 of whom are considered “highest risk” and will first receive vaccines.

The 28,000-plus vaccines will cover about 72% of those slated to be inoculated until more vaccines arrive in California.

— City News Service

