San Diego County Reports 1,276 New COVID-19 Cases, Record 26 Deaths

San Diego County reported 1,276 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, the eighth consecutive day and 16th time in 19 days there have been more than 1,000 new cases.

There were also 26 coronavirus deaths announced by the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency, apparently the highest daily total since the first local case occurred in March.

There have been 95,445 cases and 1,088 deaths in San Diego County since the pandemic began.

The agency reported 30 new hospitalizations Tuesday, increasing the current total to 899. Nine more patients were placed in intensive care, increasing the current total to 230.

Of the 4,430 people hospitalized in the county, 20.2% are due to COVID-19, and 42% of ICU patients. This compares to 7.5% and 21.3%, one month ago. The county has seen a 208% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past 30 days.

San Diego County had 20% of its ICU beds available Tuesday, a 4-percentage point decrease over Monday as the number of available ICU beds decreased by several dozen.

The agency reported 21,743 tests Tuesday, with 6% testing positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 7.2%.

Nine new community outbreaks were reported Tuesday. A community setting outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.

— City News Service

