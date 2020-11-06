Another Big COVID Spike in San Diego County with 480 New Cases Reported

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported another big increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 480 new cases and three more deaths.

Out of 13,079 test results received in the past day, 3.7% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked up to 3.2%.

On Wednesday the county slipped into the purple tier in the state ranking, meaning the coronavirus is widespread. County health officials have said that if the case rate doesn’t come down to the 200 to 300 range, then the county would be in the purple tier again next week and face closure of indoor operations at restaurants, gyms, churches, theaters and other locations.

On Thursday, the county reported 530 new cases, and on Wednesday 404 new cases.

The three latest victims of COVID-19 were two men and one woman ranging in age from their early 70s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.

There were five new community outbreaks, including three at restaurants or bars, one at a business and one at a hair salon. There have been 27 community outbreaks over the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,519,421 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 59,116 cases and 907 deaths.

