San Diego County Slips into ‘Purple Tier’ and May Face New Restrictions Next Week

Rising coronavirus cases pushed San Diego County into the “purple” zone on Wednesday, raising the possibility of new restrictions if the case rate does not fall by next week.

The California Department of Public Health listed the county’s daily rate of new cases at 8.7 per 100,000 population and adjusted that down to 7.4 based on a high level of testing. But an adjusted rate of 7.1 or higher is the purple tier.

If the county ranks in the purple tier again next Tuesday, then indoor operations at restaurants, museums, places of worship, breweries and retail businesses will have to either close entirely, move outdoors, or modify in other ways.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency, said cases have been rising throughout the state, and blamed this in part on “pandemic fatigue” that causes people to act less safely.

“Many of us feel exhausted, fatigued or frankly impatient,” he said, warning that cases “can skyrocket quickly.”

Asked specifically about San Diego and Sacramento Counties, Ghaly expressed some optimism that they could remain in the red tier.

“I’m not sure if San Diego and Sacrament will move back,” he said.” We’re certainly working closely with those counties.”

The statewide rankings are usually released at noon on Tuesdays, but were delayed this week until Wednesday because of the election.

San Diego County has been in the red tier for months, skirting but ultimately avoiding the purple tier each week until now.

