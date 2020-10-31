Rare Halloween Full Moon to Brighten a Stay-at-Home Holiday

The Super Blue Blood Moon peeked over the hillsides of east San Diego County.
A blue moon in 2018 peeks over the hillsides of east San Diego County. Photo by Chris Stone

You’re likely stuck at home this holiday amid the COVID-19 restrictions, but at least a rare full moon on Halloween will brighten your evening.

A full moon on Halloween visible for most time zones on Earth hasn’t happened since 1944, and won’t happen again until 2039.

The moon is set to rise in the east at 6:20 p.m. in San Diego and will be directly overhead 12:24 a.m.

The best time to view it is early in the evening when it is just above the horizon. At that time of evening, an optical illusion makes it appear larger than it actually is.

The Halloween full moon is also a “blue moon” — the second full moon in a month. The first was on Oct. 1.

If you decide to stay up late to observe this rare moon, keep in mind that you’ll have an extra hour to sleep on Sunday thanks to the end of daylight saving time.

