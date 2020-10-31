Need More Sleep Amid Halloween and Elections? It’s Time to ‘Fall Back’

Share This Article:

If you didn’t think this weekend had enough going on with Halloween and early voting in the 2020 presidential general election, the time will change too. At least it’s changing in the right direction.

Daylight Saving Time for 2020 ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, with clocks resetting to 1 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. That means you get an extra hour of sleep.

California and most other states will “fall back” to Standard Time. Only Hawaii, most of Arizona, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands do not change with the rest of the country.

Arizona opts out as an energy-saving measure for the desert cities of Phoenix and Tucson, while Hawaii and other islands near the equator do not experience large variations in daylight.

As usual, firefighters urge people to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke alarms and replace the batteries if necessary. It is also a good time to reset timers on outdoor lights and lawn sprinkler systems.

The Automobile Club of Southern California warns drivers to be on the lookout for children and other pedestrians, since it will be dark an hour earlier in the evenings.

If you’re not sure about the correct time, visit Time.Gov for the official word from the U.S. Naval Observatory‘s “master clock.

