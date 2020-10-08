San Diego County Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases and 6 More Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 291 new coronavirus cases Thursday and six more deaths from the pandemic disease.

Out of 10,915 test results received in the past day, 2.7% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases ticked up to 3.0%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were four women and two men who ranged in age from their late 40s to mid 70s. All had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 19 new community outbreaks were reported, including eight in restaurants or bars, six in businesses, two in groceries, one in a food processing setting, one at a residence, and one in a hair salon. There have been 32 outbreaks in the past week.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 1,143,416 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 49,446 cases and 819 deaths.

