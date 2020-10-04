New Legislation Expands White Seabass Hatchery in Carlsbad to Other Saltwater Fish

Share This Article:

A saltwater fish hatchery in Carlsbad will expand beyond white seabass to raise any marine species important to sport and commercial fishing in Southern California under a bill signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The bill by Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath of Encinitas significantly expands the marine hatchery program at the Leon Raymond Hubbard Jr. Marine Fish Hatchery, which is the only saltwater hatchery on the West Coast.

Her Assembly Bill 1949 reforms the hatchery program following recommendations from an evaluation conducted by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. The changes include a restructuring of the program’s advisory panel.

“This bill gives us a shot at securing a sustainable fishing future by equipping us with the tools needed to become effective stewards of our marine resources,” said Horvath after the signing last week. “I’m looking forward to everything that we’ll be able to accomplish with this new and improved program.”

When the hatchery program was established more than three decades ago, it was specifically dedicated to replenishing white seabass in Southern California. Research since then has identified 13 additional species that could benefit from the program.

“By optimizing the program for the needs of today, AB 1949 improves its usefulness and elevates the role of marine enhancement science in securing California’s sustainable fishing future,” said Bill Shedd, chairman of the Coastal Conservation Association of California, the bill’s sponsor.

The 22,000-square foot hatchery on the Agua Hedonia Lagoon was opened in 1995. It is capable of producing over 350,000 juvenile white seabass annually.

