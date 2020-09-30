Share This Article:

The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District received more than $2 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday to replace a diesel-powered tugboat at the Port of San Diego with a new one powered by a zero-emission electric propulsion system.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The tugboat to be replaced is used by the port in vessel escort operations. The $2,017,660 from the EPA will be added to $17,611,637 from the air pollution control district and project partner Crowley Marine to purchase the new electrified tugboat.

According to the project pitch to the EPA, “exposure to diesel exhaust has been associated with decreased lung function and development, and can also exacerbate the symptoms of asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia.”

That same proposal found that the new tugboat could reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides by 204 tons, fine particulate matter by 3 tons, and carbon dioxide by 5,220 tons over the project’s lifetime as well as save more than 44,200 gallons of diesel fuel over the project lifetime.

The EPA announced $11,804,942 in Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant funding throughout California and $73 million throughout the country. The DERA program is administered by the EPA’s West Coast Collaborative, a clean air partnership that leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources in the western states and U.S. territories.

“EPA is proud to support our partners as they deliver cleaner air benefits to local communities across the country,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “New diesel engines operate cleaner than older engines, and for each dollar invested in clean diesel projects, communities get $13 in cumulative health benefits.”

— City News Service

County Air Pollution District Gets $2M From EPA For Electric Tugboat was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: