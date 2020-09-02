County Reports 250 New Virus Cases, 7 Deaths; Warns Against Labor Day Parties

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 250 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths Wednesday while warning of indoor parties during the long Labor Day weekend.

“As we head into this holiday weekend, we want to reinforce that one of the most dangerous settings is indoor gatherings. It is house parties; it is folks who are gathering together in an indoor setting. And there really is no way for us to enforce that or prevent that,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at a media briefing.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, amplified that warning, saying, “It’s going to be very important over the coming holiday weekend not to participate in gatherings–no backyard parties…with a large number of individuals gathering. This is what continues to get us in trouble.”

Out of 7,606 test results received in the past day, 3.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive cases remained at 3.8%.

There were three new community outbreaks, two at restaurants and one in a residence, for a total of 18 over the past week.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 845,232 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 39,121 cases and 695 deaths

