County Reports 277 New COVID-19 Cases and 5 Deaths While Staying Off ‘Watch List’

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 277 new cases of coronavirus and five deaths Thursday while recent case totals remained below the California “watch list” level.

Of 5,235 test results received in the past day, 5.3% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked up to 3.7%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three women and two men aged from their early 40s to early 90s. All had underlying medical conditions.

The weekly total of new cases was 80.6 per 100,000 population, well below the threshold of 100 that would put the county back on the state monitoring list. If this number remains below 100 for the next four days, then schools can move forward with reopening on Sept. 1.

Three new community outbreaks were reported for a total of 20 over the past week. Two of the new outbreaks were in businesses and one in a restaurant.

Since the first local case was reported in March, there have been 803,932 tests administered in San Diego County resulting in 37,499 cases and 673 deaths.

