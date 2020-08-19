County Reports 214 New Virus Cases, 5 Deaths and Remains Off ‘Watch List’

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 214 new coronavirus cases and five more deaths Wednesday as officials awaited state guidance on the re-opening of some indoor activities.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the state is working on new guidelines for indoor operations that are currently closed, such as at restaurants, gyms, salons, museums and other venues.

“Next week we should expect some framework around what that would look like,” Fletcher told a media briefing.

“That does not mean we’ll be able to open everything all at once,” he cautioned. “We don’t want to undo the progress we’ve made.”

The county remained off the state monitoring list Wednesday, with the weekly number of new cases at 85.2 per 100,000 population, well under the threshold of 100.

“San Diego residents have done a wonderful job in pushing our case rates below 100,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “We just need to keep up what we’re doing.”

Out of 6,781 test results received in the past day, 3.2% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests ticked down to 4.0%.

The county reported two new community outbreaks, for a total of 15 over the past week. Wooten noted that the current number of outbreaks is the lowest in several weeks.

Since the first local case in March, there have been 745,446 tests performed in San Diego County, resulting in 35,376 cases and 638 deaths.

