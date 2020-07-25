Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 603 new cases of coronavirus and nine more deaths Saturday while setting a testing record.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Out of a record 16,429 tests reported to the county in the past day, just 3.8% were positive, and the 14-day rolling average of positive tests fell to 5.8%.

The previous highest number of tests was 10,544 on June 18.

The latest victims of the pandemic disease were five men and four women ranging in age from 60 to 93 years. All but one of the deceased had underlying medical conditions.

The county reported just one new community outbreak, which took place in a business. A community outbreak is defined as three for more cases in the same location not involving people of the same household.

Three indicators of the pandemic currently exceed allowable levels. They are the number of recent community outbreaks at 11, the number of new cases per 100,000 residents at 154.5, and the percentage of new cases that are investigated within 24 hours at 10%.

Since the first local case in March, 554,680 tests have been performed in San Diego County, resulting in 26,701 confirmed cases and 533 deaths.

San Diego County Sets Testing Record, Reporting 603 New Virus Cases, 9 Deaths was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: