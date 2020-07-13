County Reports 419 New Virus Cases, Prioritizes Tests Amid Supply Shortage

San Diego County public health officials reported 419 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and announced that tests would be prioritized for those people most a risk because of a nationwide shortage of supplies.
Priority for testing will be limited to people with symptoms and those in high-risk groups, including older adults, those with chronic medical conditions, healthcare workers, first responders and people living in group care facilities.
“This is a nationwide challenge. We were doing quite well in terms of testing throughout the community up to the point where a limitation in supplies resulted,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, at a media briefing.
Supervisor Greg Cox and the county had been averaging over 8,000 tests a day before a surge in cases nationwide led to the shortage. To keep testing locations open, the county is working with San Diego genomics startup Helix to perform up to 2,000 tests a day with a 24-hour turnaround.
Cox said the Helix tests would “help stabilize our supply chain, but we must remain careful. As a result, we will be modifying our testing approach a bit to focus more on priority groups.”
Marc Stapley, chief executive officer of Helix, said his company’s background in population genomics allowed the scientific team to quickly create a fast coronavirus test.
“We intentionally built our lab from the ground up to be able to be highly automated and scalable, making it a unique fit for the ever growing demand of COVID-19 testing,” said Stapley.
The results reported by the county on Monday came from 6,542 tests with a positive rate of 6.4%. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remains at 6.0%.
There were no additional deaths from COVID-19 reported.
Since the first local case in March, there have been 443,206 tests administered in the county, resulting in 20,348 cases and 422 deaths.
