San Diego County Reports 134 New Coronavirus Cases and 6 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 134 new cases of coronavirus and six more deaths on Saturday.

Of 5,594 test results received in the past day, 2.4% were positive, bringing the 14-day rolling average of positive results down to 2.5%.

There was no immediate word Saturday on whether the number of community outbreaks has fallen below the “trigger” level of seven in a week that would slow the pace of reopening.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were three women and three men ranging in age from their early 40s to late 80s. Four of the deceased had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, there have been a total of 270,529 tests in San Diego County resulting 10,484 positive cases and 338 deaths.

California as a whole has had 169,309 cases and 5,424 deaths.

