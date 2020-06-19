County Reports 258 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death as Testing Sets Another Record

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 258 new coronavirus cases and 1 more death Friday as testing set another record.

A total of 10,544 tests were received over the past day, with just 2.4% positive, bringing the 14-day-rolling average of positive tests down to 2.6%.

For the past two days, daily tests have been roughly twice the usual number.

The rolling one-week tally of community outbreaks dropped from eight Thursday to seven on Friday, but that was still one over the “trigger” level that could slow further reopenings. Community outbreaks are those in a single location involving three or more people who are not members of the same household.

The county said the latest victim of COVID-19 was a woman a woman in her early 80s who died on June 17.

Since the county’s first case in March, there have been 264,935 tests, resulting 10,350 positive cases and 332 deaths.

