San Diego County Reports 161 New Coronavirus Cases and 3 More Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 161 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday and three more deaths from the disease.

Of 4,997 test results received in the past day, 3.2% were positive, leaving the 14-day rolling average of percentage of positive tests at a stable 3.1%.

The latest victims were three men aged from their late 40s to mid 80s. Two had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first case in March, the county has tallied 208,576 tests, resulting in 8,998 positive cases and 308 deaths.

Statewide there have been 2,597,647 tests, resulting in 139,281 positive cases and 4,881 deaths.

A number of California counties are seeing a surge in cases as businesses reopen, but so far in San Diego the percentage of new positive cases each day is staying relatively stable.

