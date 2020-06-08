San Diego County Reports 143 News Virus Cases; Urges Protesters to Seek Testing

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 143 new COVID-19 cases Monday but no deaths for the second day in a row.

The latest batch of tests totaled 3,844, with 3.7% coming back positive. That’s above the 14-day rolling average of 3.1%, and officials acknowledged the uptick.

“Yesterday was 2%, the preceding three days were 4%, so a slight uptick,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, adding that “we will keep an eye on that.”

Since the first local case in March, the county has reported 195,762 tests, resulting in 8,619 positive cases and 296 deaths.

The last deaths from the disease were announced on Saturday, but officials note that reporting often lags over the weekend.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said officials were watching to see if the protests over the past week will lead to an increase in cases.

“Hundreds of people have been gathering over the past week or more. We expect that there will be cases, but we have not seen any outbreaks specifically related,” she said.

Wooten urged those involved in protests to watch for symptoms and seek testing.

