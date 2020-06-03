San Diego County Reports 120 New Coronavirus Cases and 7 More Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 120 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday and seven more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The number of new cases and deaths was the same as reported Tuesday, and Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, noted that “in the past five weeks, the numbers are lower, but there is not a consistent or a steep downward trend.”

Since the first local case in March, the county has tallied 172,673 tests, resulting in 7,798 positive cases and 283 deaths. The latest victims ranged in age from 62 to 91.

The most recent batch of tests totaled 4,940, which is close to the county’s goal of 5,200 per day — the number believed necessary to control the pandemic once all activities are resumed.

“We want to get over that 5,000 number. We want to stay over that 5,000 number,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher at a media briefing..

Wooten said the county had not seen a surge in infections from the recent protests against the stay-at-home order, and would not know the impact of the recent police protests for at least two weeks.

“We are aggressively monitoring cases, and inquiring about their activities” she said.

The county will begin posting on its website a dashboard of 13 indicators, or “triggers,” showing the status of the pandemic and indicating if changes in public health orders are necessary.

“Green indicates that we are trending in the right direction. All of the triggers now are green. So this is very good news,” she said.

