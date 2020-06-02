San Diego County Reports 120 New Coronavirus Cases and 7 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 120 new coronavirus cases Tuesday and seven more deaths from the disease.

Of 3,939 tests tallied in the past day, 3% were positive and the 14-day rolling average of daily positive tests remained at 2.9%.

The latest victims of COVID-19 were five men and two women ranging in age from 46 to 94. Six had underlying medical conditions.

Since the first local case in March, the county has reported 167,733 tests, resulting in 7,674 positive cases and 276 deaths.

The report comes as county residents were permitted to once again sit and sunbathe on area beaches, so long as they do so in family groups and practice social distancing.

