San Diego County Reports 96 New COVID-19 Cases, But No Deaths

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 96 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday but no addition deaths for the disease.

Of 3,929 tests reported to the county yesterday, just 2% were positive, lowering the 14-day rolling average of the percentage of positive tests to 3%.

Since the first case was reported in March, there have been 160,139 tests administered, resulting in 7,481 cases and 269 deaths.

Public health officials plan to hold a media briefing on Monday to provide an update on efforts to slow the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is awaiting guidance from Gov. Gavin Newsom on when the next group of businesses, including gyms and nail salons, can reopen.

