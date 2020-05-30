San Diego County Reports 145 New Coronavirus Cases and 3 Deaths

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 145 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and three more deaths from the disease.

The county tallied the results of 4,300 tests over the past day, with 3% coming back positive. The 14-day rolling average of positive tests remains at 3.1%.

Since the first local case in March, the county has administered 156,210 tests, resulting in 7,385 cases and 269 deaths.

The county said the latest victims were men aged from 81 to 96 years and all three had underlying medical conditions.

In an effort to monitor the epidemic in rural areas, county healthcare workers offered testing at the Potrero Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

