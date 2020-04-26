100 More Coronavirus Cases Reported in San Diego County, But No New Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County public health officials reported 100 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, but no new deaths.

There have now been at total of 3,043 cases of COVID-19 and 111 county residents have died from the disease.

Of 1,297 tests reported to the county over a 24-hour period, 8% were positive.

The county Health and Human Services Agency provided the numbers in a statement, but did not hold afternoon media briefings this weekend.

Meanwhile, as part of a proactive testing effort to detect anyone who may have COVID-19 but not show symptoms, two individuals were identified Saturday as positive for the virus at the emergency homeless shelter within the San Diego Convention Center.

These are the only positive tests to date after more than 660 have been administered to shelter residents, staff and volunteers.

