Share This Article:

Coronavirus cases in San Diego County grew to 230 on Monday, an increase of 36 over 24 hours, according to the latest data from the county Health and Human Services Agency.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The cases included 213 involving county residents and 17 among non-residents, primarily military personnel.

The new figures do not include patients in the federal quarantine at MCAS Miramar because all have now left the base. On Sunday, that number was 11.

The largest number of cases — 134 — have been in San Diego, the county’s largest city. Carlsbad is second with 14, followed by El Cajon with 7 and Chula Vista with 6.

Nearly a quarter of the cases involved patients under the age of 30. Males account for almost two-thirds of all cases.

The county updates the number of cases daily around 5 p.m.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s chief medical officer, said during a telephone town hall on Monday evening that so far 3,082 tests have been run in San Diego County, with 6% being positive.

Wooten said testing is being reserved for those who are at the greatest risk, including the elderly, healthcare workers and first responders. “We do not need to test the entire nearly 3.5 million population of San Diego,” she said.

Updated at 6:10 p.m., Monday, March 23, 2020

San Diego County Records 36 New Coronavirus Cases Monday for a Total of 230 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: