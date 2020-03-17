San Diego County Coronavirus Cases Grow by 5 Tuesday to 60

Share This Article:

Coronavirus cases in San Diego County have grown by 6 in the past 24 hours and now total 60, according to county public health officials.

The Health and Human Services Agency reported 51 cases among San Diego County residents, 5 involving evacuees quarantined at Miramar, and 4 among non-residents.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, said 10 patients have been hospitalized with COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

“To date we thankfully have not had any deaths,” she said at an afternoon press conference.

Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology and immunization, said health officials are investigating two clusters of illnesses: four individuals connected with Naval Base San Diego and seven people who were on a ski trip to Colorado. One person in each of the clusters has been hospitalized

The county has been holding daily press conferences led by Supervisors Greg Cox and Nathan Fletcher to keep residents informed of the latest developments.

Fletcher introduced the county’s new text alert system to provide coronavirus updates. To sign up, text COSD COVID19 to 468311.

