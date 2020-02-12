Six UCSD Scientists Named Sloane Research Fellows

Share This Article:

A half-dozen UC San Diego researchers were named Alfred P. Sloane Research Fellows, the university announced Wednesday.

The prestigious two-year fellowship names promising early-career scientists and scholars as researchers to watch, with 126 scientists in the United States and Canada chosen as recipients each year.

UCSD’s scholars are: Tarek Elgindi, mathematics; Alex Frano, physics; Cressida Madigan, molecular biology; Nadia Polikarpova, computer science and engineering; Amina Schartup, marine chemistry; and Wei Xiong, chemistry and biochemistry.

“It is rewarding to see a large number of Sloan Research Fellowships awarded to our faculty again this year. It affirms the quality of our university, our scholars and the research they undertake,” said Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla. “I congratulate these young scholars, and I look forward to seeing the path they pave for our next generation of scientific leaders.”

In 2019, UCSD had one fellow — Tianyi Zheng — for mathematics. Since the fellowship began in 1955, UCSD has had 136 fellows.

Sloane fellows have gone on to win the Nobel Prize 50 times, the Field Medal in mathematics 17 times, the National Medal of Science 69 times and the John Bates Clark Medal in economics 19 times.

— City News Service

