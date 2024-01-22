San Diego Wave players celebrate winning the 2023 NWSL Shield. Photo courtesy SD Wave

San Diego Wave FC will face NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC on the road in the newly formatted 2024 NWSL Challenge Cup on March 15.

The match, announced last week, will mark the first-time that the winner of the NWSL Shield and the NWSL titleholders will meet to begin the season.

The Challenge Cup is now envisioned as a single-match showdown between the league’s most accomplished stars from the previous season.

The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. and will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

Now in its fifth year as part of the league’s competition framework, the NWSL Challenge Cup will serve as the league’s official return to the pitch ahead of the regular season.

“There is no more compelling way to open a new season than with a match featuring the league’s most exceptional athletes who are a true testament to the caliber of athleticism, skill and excellence the NWSL proudly embodies,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

In addition, the NWSL Challenge Cup marks the start of Prime Video’s coverage of the NWSL as part of historic media rights agreements announced last season.