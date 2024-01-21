Marcus Byrd after his APGA win at Torrey Pines in 2023. Photo credit: Courtesy, APGA Tour

The field has been set for the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational, taking place in conjunction with the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins Wednesday.

This 36-hole event kicks-off the APGA Tour’s 2024 season, with a field of 18 of golf’s top minority players competing on the Torrey Pines North Course on Jan. 27 and the South Course on Jan. 28, after completion of the Open.

The mission of the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour, a non-profit organization, is to prepare minority golfers to compete and win at the highest level of professional golf.

The purse will again pay $100,000, with $30,000 for the tournament winner. Sunday’s round also will be broadcast live on Golf Channel for the third consecutive year.

“The experience of competing on a world-class golf course in PGA Tour conditions is invaluable for our players, along with the learning opportunities that come with interacting with tour players throughout the week,” said APGA Tour Co-Founder Ken Bentley. “We look forward to showcasing our product once again and bringing to light the amazing stories of the players in this year’s field.”

They include a San Diegan (and a Point Loma Nazarene University alum), Ryan Ellerbrock, and Michael Herrea, of Moreno Valley:

Troy Taylor II, the top player in the season-ending 2022-23 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking.

Kevin Hall, Quinn Riley, Wyatt Worthington II, Salvador Rocha Gomez, Ellerbrock and Aaron Beverly, the top six eligible players from the final 2023 Lexus Cup points list.

Chase Johnson, Daniel Augustus and Gabe Lench, the top three eligible players from the final 2023 Farmers Fall Series standings.

Kristopher Stiles, the top player in the 2023-2024 Bridgestone APGA Collegiate Ranking.

Jayden Lizama, the top player from the 2023 APGA Cisco Junior Series and Cameron Champ Foundation final ranking.

Kamaiu Johnson, John-Baptiste Hakizimana, Herrera, Christian Heavens, Andrew Walker and Jarred Garcia, six APGA Tour players nominated and approved by the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational exemption committee.

The APGA Tour was established in 2010. In addition to hosting and operating professional golf tournaments, the tour offers player development and mentoring programs to introduce the game to young people.