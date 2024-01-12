Max Homa watches his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Jan. 28, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

Defending champion Max Homa tops a list of seven former tournament champs who have committed to play in the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, the Century Club has announced.

Homa is currently ranked seventh in the Official World Golf Ranking. Last January, he secured a two-stroke victory at Torrey Pines Golf Course for his sixth PGA Tour title.

He will be joined in the field by 2022 champion Luke List and 2019 champion Justin Rose as well as Jason Day (2015, 2018), Brandt Snedeker (2012, 2016), Scott Stallings (2014) and Nick Watney (2009).

Golf’s West Coast Swing makes its annual stop at Torrey Pines from Jan. 24-27, featuring the tour’s only scheduled Saturday finish for the third straight year.

The current field includes seven major title winners: Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters), Collin Morikawa (2020 PGA Championship, 2012 Open Championship), Shane Lowry (2019 Open Championship), Francesco Molinari (2018 Open Championship), Day (2015 PGA Championship), Rose (2013 U.S. Open) and Stewart Cink (2009 Open Championship).

San Diego natives in the field include Poway’s Charley Hoffman and tournament exemption Cameron Sisk, who attended Valhalla High School in El Cajon before playing golf at Arizona State and turning pro in 2022.

The field will not be finalized until Jan. 19 shortly after the conclusion of play in that week’s PGA event.

Grounds tickets and passes to hospitality venues, such as the Canyon Club overlooking the 17th and eighth greens and the newly upgraded Ultra Pass at the ninth tee, can be purchased online.

Daily individual grounds tickets start at $80 for Rounds 1-2, $90 for Friday’s third round and $100 for Saturday’s final round. Prices on all ticket types increase Jan. 21. Children 15 and under receive free grounds admission with a paid adult and special discounts are available on Wednesday and Thursday for seniors and military.

Upgraded passes, featuring perks including all-inclusive and upgraded concessions, tables and seating, range from $190 to $460 per day.