Snapdragon Stadium on a Wave game day. Photo credit: @sandiegowavefc via Facebook

San Diego Wave FC selected two collegiate stars, one from Seal Beach, in Friday’s 2024 NWSL Draft.

The club picked defender Kennedy Wesley 12th overall in the first round and forward/midfielder Mya Jones 47th overall in the third round.

In a draft-day trade, San Diego acquired the Jones pick from Racing Louisville in exchange for $40,000 in allocation money and the Wave’s fourth-round pick.

The draft was held at the Anaheim Convention Center during the United Soccer Coaches Convention.

our top pick of 2024 🤩 @kwesley22 pic.twitter.com/e1GVy2qVg0 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) January 13, 2024

Wesley played at Stanford University from 2019-2023, where she was a two-time team captain, NCAA champion (2019) and two-time Pac-12 champion (2019, 2022).

She finished her career as Stanford’s all-time leader in matches played (104) and ranked ninth in games started (92), including starts in the final 60 matches in her career.

Jones spent the last five seasons at University of Memphis. The Calgary native appeared in 93 matches in her collegiate career, scoring 20 goals and 13 assists in her final two seasons.

Last season, Jones was named the AAC Championship’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player and AAC Offensive Player of the Year.

The Utah Royals, Bay FC and Washington Spirit held the top three picks and chose midfielder/forward Ally Sentnor, defender Savy King and midfielder Croix Bethune.