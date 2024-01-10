Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard fights for a rebound during a NBA preseason game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers in 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

Kawhi Leonard received a contract extension from the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Wednesday, one valued at $153 million, according to media reports.

Selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Leonard played two collegiate seasons at San Diego State, where he was a second-team All-American in 2011 and had his jersey retired in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with Kawhi. He is an elite player, a terrific partner and a relentless worker who knows how to win and makes it his first priority,” said the team’s President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank in a news release. “He elevated our franchise from the moment he arrived.”

ESPN reported that the deal is for three years, with Leonard set to be paid $52 million in the first year and about $50 million per year to follow.

Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP (2014 with the Spurs, 2019 with the Raptors), five-time All-Star (2016-17, 2019-21), five-time All-NBA Team selection (2016-17, 2019-21), two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2015, 2016) and a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

A native of Moreno Valley, Leonard has appeared in 660 career games across 12 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Clippers, where he signed in 2019. He has averaged 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

The 6-foot-7 forward is the third-winningest player in NBA history with a regular-season record of 483-177 (.732).

A two-time NBA Champion, Leonard is one of 12 players in NBA history with multiple Finals MVPs, appearing in 137 postseason games while averaging 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals.

Regarded as one of the game’s greatest two-way players, Leonard has been selected to seven All-Defensive Teams (2014-17, 2019-21) and is one of three players in NBA history to win a Finals MVP, Defensive Player of the Year Award and All-Star Game MVP (2020).