Cox Business will be powering Frontwave Arena — a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue — with the fastest optical internet service available. Courtesy photo

Cox Business will be powering Frontwave Arena — a multi-purpose sports and entertainment venue — with the fastest optical internet service available.

With installation estimated to begin in late spring/early summer of 2024, Cox Business will deploy a high-capacity fiber network capable of delivering a full suite of technology solutions that enhance the connected guest and fan experience both on and off the field of this latest state-of-the-art facility.

“Increasingly, the demand for advanced technologies is driven by high consumer expectations that world-class venues deliver an exceptional connected guest experience,” said Jodi Duva, Vice President, Cox Business. “Cox Business is leading the way with large, multi-service and bandwidth-intensive installations at the nation’s largest arenas and stadiums. We’re extremely proud to serve Frontwave Arena.”

For local residents and visitors alike, the 170,000-square-foot arena is ushering in a new era of entertainment for everyone to enjoy. The only facility of its kind in this part of Southern California, Frontwave Arena will be a premier destination for music, headline comedy, family programming, and community events. The arena will also be home to the 16-time champion San Diego Sockers and host a growing roster of sports events. Due to the tremendous growth and complexity of North San Diego County and Southern Orange County, this arena will provide a much-needed home for sports and entertainment.

Even before the development of Frontwave Arena, Cox Business made an investment to deploy fiber-optic infrastructure throughout the area. Access to high-speed internet underpins the vision for the greater San Diego region, making Cox Business well-positioned to serve Frontwave Arena in this capacity.

Cox Business will provide state-of-the-art IP voice solutions, dedicated fiber internet, advanced network and premise security, and Hospitality Network-managed WiFi access points, among other provisions. Together, Cox Business and Frontwave Arena will develop and innovate connected fan and guest experiences like other multi-purpose venues in Southern California.

Frontwave Arena sets new standards for fan experiences with sightlines from every seat, a variety of craft food and drinks, including local favorites, and an expansive outdoor plaza with performances, activities, and more. The innovation and cutting-edge technology provided by Cox Business will make Frontwave Arena a hub for community gatherings and entertainment.

In addition to the entertainment, it promises to provide, the 7,500-fan capacity Frontwave Arena will create jobs and economic opportunities for residents of the surrounding areas, creating a positive impact in the community.

As an official telecommunications provider of the 170,000-square-foot arena, Cox Business will power such events as interactive game-day activation utilizing the latest technologies. Cox Business will leverage its rich history of offering engaging activities like the Cox Virtual Meet-and-Greet which changes the way fans interact with the soccer game and their athletic heroes and creates memorable moments for fans.