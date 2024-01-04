Aztec Reese Waters prepares to make a pass in a November game against Long Beach State. Photo by Chris Stone

San Diego State junior Reese Waters not only received a top conference honor, but a national mention for his play in the Aztecs’ victory last week over Gonzaga.

The junior made a list of five players to be named Basketball Writers Association’s Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week while also snagging Mountain West Player of the Week kudos.



The native of Long Beach led all scorers with 22 points in 84-74 win at No. 13/16 Gonzaga. He added five rebounds, two assists and two steals without committing a turnover or foul.



Waters went 8-of-11 from the floor (.727), including hitting three from long distance, and was 3-of-4 (.750) from the free-throw line in a team-high 35-plus minutes of action.



Four of the MW preseason Newcomer of the Year’s eight buckets came with the scored tied or SDSU up or down by three points, including a three with 6:03 to play and the Zags closing in at 68-65.

Down the stretch, he missed his first free throw of the season after going 43-for-43; his .977 percentage leads the nation.



In the win, the Aztecs snapped Gonzaga’s 59-game home winning streak against non-conference opponents (last loss: a 71-66 setback against UCLA in 2015).



For Waters, they were his first MW and national Player of the Week honors. It’s the second time an Aztec has taken home each honor this season; Jaedon LeDee received both awards in November.