San Diego State junior guard Reese Waters (14) pushes toward the net against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Dec. 29 at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, WA. (Photo by Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire)

San Diego State put in the work to get Gonzaga back on the schedule and the effort paid off Friday in Spokane as the Aztecs knocked off the No. 13 Bulldogs 84-74.

Reese Waters had a game-high 22 points and Darrion Trammell scored 17 in a physical game in which the contact ramped up as Gonzaga (9-4) chased down – and almost overtook – the surging Aztecs (11-2).

In the locker room, SDSU assistant coach Dave Velazquez said the staff reminded the team that Gonzaga had a sterling 77-1 record at home over the last five years.

Now it’s 77-2.

San Diego State hands Gonzaga its first double-digit home loss since 2012 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ix5DPPPTmZ — ESPN (@espn) December 30, 2023

“We come to these games and we expect to win,” he told San Diego Sports 760. “We’re not just happy to be here.”

The Bulldogs twice built up moderate cushions in the opening half, but the teams mostly played close with Trammell stepping up when the Aztecs needed him most.

Waters set the pace for SDSU early with a jumper and a three-pointer, but Gonzaga nonetheless established a 19-13 lead thanks to two consecutive threes, by Dusty Stromer and Nolan Hickman.

Micah Parrish drew the Aztecs closer with a layup, then Trammell took charge, dropping in two threes, both off turnovers, as part of a 10-0 run to put SDSU up by four.

Yet Gonzaga bounced back, and after the teams were tied up at 27, went up by eight as the Aztecs entered a four-minute scoring drought. But they heated up in the waning minutes of the half.

Miles Heide slammed home a shot off a pass by Waters, and Trammell, who scored 15 in the half, managed to drop a long three on a desperation heave as the shot clock expired to make it 37-34 Gonzaga.

Waters added a jumper and Elijah Saunders a layup to take SDSU into the locker room up by one.

The Aztecs gained the advantage despite foul trouble for Parrish and Lamont Butler, who had two each before the break.

Though the teams were tied up at 42 quickly after play resumed, SDSU jumped on Gonzaga turnovers on the way to building the biggest lead of the game.

Jaedon LeDee, hounded by the Bulldogs most of the night, started an 18-3 SDSU run in which Waters had the hot hand, putting the Aztecs up 62-47.

Gonzaga, though, isn’t known as a powerhouse for nothing. The Bulldogs dialed up the defense, and SDSU, rattled, lost the momentum. Butler also found himself on the bench with his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes to play.

The lead would dwindle to just three after a jumper by Ryan Nembhard left Gonzaga trailing 68-65. But two Aztecs shots from long distance settled the team – including a jumper by Waters and one from Miles Byrd deep in the corner with 5:19 on the clock.

SDSU maintained a lead of at least seven points the rest of the way, and Gonzaga didn’t slow the game down in the stretch, choosing not to foul as time wound down.

LeDee finished with 20 points, adding seven rebounds and three assists. Graham Ike led Gonzaga with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

San Diego State opens conference play Wednesday with two straight at home. First up: Fresno State, followed by UNLV.