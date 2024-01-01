Aztec Reid Fisher. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s Reid Fisher was named to the College Soccer News All-Freshmen First Team.

The Huntington Beach native, who redshirted last year, started all 18 matches at center back for the Aztecs and led the squad in minutes, playing 1,592 of 1,620 possible minutes.

Fisher also was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.



“We are proud to see Reid’s development over the last year,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “Nobody dedicates themselves more to individual improvement and I think these accolades directly correlate to his actions on the field.”

This is the second straight year SDSU has had a player earn national freshman honors.

CJ Fodrey, who along with Fisher was part of the No. 1-rated 2022 recruiting class in the country according to Top Drawer Soccer, was named that publication’s National Freshman of the Year last season.