Aztec Reid Fisher. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan, via goaztecs.com

Four members of the San Diego State men’s soccer team earned All Pac-12 honors, the conference has announced, including Reid Fisher, who was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year.

Goalkeeper Logan Erb was named to the All Pac-12 Second Team, while Fisher, Rommee Jaridly and Reid Sproat received honorable mentions.



Fisher, from Huntington Beach, who redshirted last year, started all 18 matches at center back for the Aztecs and led the squad in minutes, playing 1,592 of 1,620 possible.



“We are proud to see Reid’s development over the last year,” head coach Ryan Hopkins said. “Nobody dedicates themselves more to individual improvement and I think these accolades directly correlate to his actions on the field.”



This is the second straight year SDSU has had a player earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, following CJ Fodrey’s selection. Fodrey, along with Fisher, was part of the 2022 No. 1-rated recruiting class in the country, according to Top Drawer Soccer.



Erb, from Houston, led the Pac-12 with six shutouts in his first year as SDSU’s starting goalkeeper. He allowed 1.1 goals per game and had a save percentage of 73.1%.

This is the second straight season that San Diego State has had at least four players earn all-conference honors.

Oregon State’s Logan Farrington was named Player of the Year and the league’s top offensive player. Wyatt Meyer from Cal was named Defensive Player of the Year.