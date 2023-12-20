Sean Lewis at SDSU on Nov. 29, the day he was announced as the university’s new football coach. Photo credit: Derrick Tuskan via goaztecs.com

San Diego State announced Wednesday that 26 student-athletes have opted to become Aztecs on the first day of college football’s early signing period.

It is the first recruiting class at SDSU for new head coach Sean Lewis; the early signing class features 15 players on offense and 11 on defense.

The 26-player class includes 14 players from California, two each from Texas and Washington and one apiece from Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio and Oklahoma and American Samoa.

Of the 26 signees, 15 are joining the Aztecs out of high school. Eleven are college transfers, including three from Power 5 institutions, two from Group of 5 programs, four from the FCS level and two from community colleges.

Additional signees are expected in the coming days.



Local recruits include Will Cianfrini, a wide receiver from Carlsbad High, running back Anthony McMillian from Mater Dei Catholic High in Chula Vista and Isaiah Buxton of San Diego and Mater Dei Catholic High.

On offense, the others are:

Quarterbacks – AJ Duffy (Inland Empire/Rancho Verde High/Florida State) and Danny O’Neil (Indianapolis/Cathedral High)

Running back – Cincere Rhaney (Los Angeles/Serra High).

Wide receiver – Nate Bennett (Simi Valley/Grace Brethern High/Portland State), Ja’Shaun Poke (Hampton, Ga./Dutchtown High/West Virginia) and Ben Scolari (Reno, Nev./Bishop Manogue High).

Offensive line – Brayden Bryant (Ardmore, Okla./Ardmore High/North Dakota), Saipale Fuimaono (Auto, American Samoa/Fagaitua High/Allan Hancock College), Kai Holec (Seattle/O’Dea High) and Nate Williams (Utica, Ohio/Newark Catholic High/Akron).

Tight ends – Arthur Ban (Vancouver, Wash./Evergreen High), Gabe Garretson (Chico/Pleasant Valley High/Butte College) and Ryan Wolfer (Peoria, Ariz./Liberty High).



On the defensive side of the ball:

Seven of the 11 signees will be in the back five of the 4-2-5 SDSU defense, including Buxton, Tayten Beyer (Corona/Centennial High), Jason Mitchell II (Los Angeles/St. John Bosco High), Zach Morris (Flower Mound, Texas/Marcus High/New Mexico), William Nimmo Jr. (Corona/Mater Dei High/UCLA), Bryce Phillips (Long Beach/La Habra High/Tennessee) and Prince Williams (Westlake Village/Oaks Christian High).

Defensive linemen – Kodi Cornelius (Petaluma/Casa Grande High), Ryan Gaea (Stockton/St. Mary’s High) and Marlem Louis (Venice, Fla./Venice High/Richmond).

Linebacker – Danny Niu (East Palo Alto/Serra High).

The NCAA approved the early signing period in 2017, which runs this year through Friday. The community college transfer signing period also began Wednesday, but lasts through Jan. 15.

The regular signing period is slated to begin Feb. 7.