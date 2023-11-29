Coach Sean Lewis. Photo courtesy SDSU Athletics

San Diego State announced Wednesday that Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will become the school’s new head football coach.

“I am thrilled to welcome Sean Lewis and his family to San Diego State University,” SDSU Director of Athletics John Wicker said. “He is a coach with immense talent and I’m looking forward to the excitement that his teams are going to generate at Snapdragon Stadium. His approach emphasizing academic and life skills opportunities are equally important and will complement the student-athlete experience.”

Lewis, 37, served as head coach at Kent State from 2018-22 before spending the 2023 campaign as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. He has also worked as a coordinator/assistant coach in stops at Syracuse (2016-17), Bowling Green (2014- 15) and Eastern Illinois (2012-13).

“San Diego State University, my family and I can’t express how excited we are to be joining this incredible community,” Lewis said. “We are looking forward to partnering with all of you in serving and leading our amazing football program. This time is now to support and make Snapdragon Stadium the place to be for fast, physical, fun Aztec football.”

During a shortened 2020 season, Lewis guided the Golden Flashes to a 3- 1 mark, securing the program’s first back-to-back winning records since the 1976-77 campaigns. Prior to his hire at Kent State, Lewis spent two seasons at Syracuse under head coach Dino Babers, serving as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Sean has shown that he can develop student athletes both on and off the field,” SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. “On the field, he has a proven track record as a dynamic offensive play caller, and I look forward to seeing what he will do for our program in terms of recruitment.

“He will surely energize our fan base — a fan base made up of our students and their families, our faculty and staff, our donors, and nearly 500,000 living alumni,” de la Torre said.

Lewis coached tight ends and inside receivers during his tenure at Eastern Illinois, helping the Panthers to consecutive Football Championship Subdivision playoff berths, highlighted by a quarterfinal appearance in 2013 with a 12-2 mark.

Lewis played football at Wisconsin under head coach Barry Alvarez, as a quarterback and tight end. He twice received Big Ten all-academic recognition before earning his bachelor’s degree in 2007 from the university in agricultural sciences.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Richards High School in Oak Lawn, Illinois and accepted his first college coaching position at Nebraska Omaha.

Lewis will be the 19th head coach in the history of the Aztecs’ football program. He replaces Brady Hoke, who announced his retirement this year during a 4-8 season.

Lewis and his wife Sarah have two children.

–City News Service