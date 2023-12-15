The Chargers celebrate. Photo credit: Mike Nowak, Los Angeles Chargers

Following an embarrassing loss to the Raiders on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers Friday fired head coach Brandon Staley and General Manager Tom Telesco.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly — especially when you consider the number of people they impact.

“We are clearly not where we expect to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take. Our fans have stood strong through so many ups and down and close games. They deserve more. Frankly, they’ve earned more. Building and maintaining a championship-caliber program remains our ultimate goal. And reimagining how we achieve that goal begins today.”

The announcement followed the Chargers’ 63-21 defeat against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Las Vegas. The Chargers have a record of 5-9 on the year, placing them fourth in the AFC West.

The team’s fortunes took a downward turn earlier this week when starting quarterback Justin Herbert suffered a season-ending finger injury in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

An interim head coach and general manager are expected to be announced in “short order,” according to the team. The Chargers are scheduled to host the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 23, then travel to Denver the following week before wrapping up the season at home against the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Staley was hired by the Chargers in 2021, accumulating a record of 24- 24 in that time. Telesco has been the general manager since 2013.

–City News Service