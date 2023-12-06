Padres left fielder Juan Soto (22) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a first inning home run against the Dodgers on Sept. 13, 2023 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire)

The trade pundits expected to happen may be in place, with Juan Soto apparently close to donning Yankee pinstripes.

The teams have yet to confirm, but the star slugger, a Padre since 2022, was reported Wednesday to be headed to New York, along with Trent Grisham.

In return, the Padres, according to New York media via X, would get starting pitcher Michael King, prospects Drew Thorpe and Randy Vásquez, reliever Jhony Brito and catcher Kyle Higashioka.

Questions remain, however, with the Padres doing due diligence on medical information regarding the players they would get in return, a MLB.com correspondent reported.

"Yankees and Padres are very, very close to completing this deal."@Boblorenz and @JackCurryYES are LIVE with the latest news on Juan Soto trade talks. Watch a special edition of Yankees Hot Stove on YES and the YES App: https://t.co/aRu5PF6iD2 pic.twitter.com/UPkAZz7WF0 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) December 6, 2023

Though talks were said to have heated up Tuesday, with reports of the potential trade breaking at midday Wednesday. Speculation about the possible trade being imminent seemed to be more tempered by the evening, however.

Soto, 25, a former Washington National, came to the Padres amid much fanfare at the trade deadline in 2022.

He has one year remaining before he becomes a free agent, but it was unclear whether the Padres, which already have committed big money to Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, could take on another huge contract.

In his six years in the big leagues, he is a .284 hitter with 160 home runs and 483 RBIs. He also is renowned for his discipline at the plate, having drawn 640 walks in his career.

The delay on the Juan Soto trade is coming from San Diego's side as they review medicals/information. Stay tuned. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) December 6, 2023

Grisham, a two-time Gold Glove winner, has been in San Diego since 2020. But his performance at the plate has fallen off dramatically – his batting average was below .200 each of the last two years.

Baseball’s winter meetings concluded Wednesday without the two biggest questions going in – where Shohei Ohtani would land and if Soto would in fact leave San Diego – being settled. Padre free agents Blake Snell and Josh Hader also have yet to find a landing spot.