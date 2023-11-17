The San Diego Padres announced Friday that minority owner Eric Kutsenda has been named the team’s new chairman and interim control person following the death of Padres chairman Peter Seidler. Photo via https://sepfunds.com/team/eric-kutsenda/

The San Diego Padres announced Friday that minority owner Eric Kutsenda has been named the team’s new chairman and interim control person following the death of Padres chairman Peter Seidler.

Kutsenda, 51, is a co-founder and managing partner of Seidler’s private equity firm, Seidler Equity Partners, and is a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and Investment Committee.

In a statement issued Friday, Kutsenda said, “With a heavy heart, I humbly accept this appointment in honor of my dear friend, Peter Seidler, who I had the privilege of working with for almost 30 years. I am excited to partner with (CEO) Erik Greupner and (General Manager) A.J. Preller to help guide the Padres forward in fulfillment of Peter’s vision. That vision includes the Padres remaining as a family asset for generations to come and is anchored in Peter’s dedication to the fans and community of San Diego. Our north star remains the same: to win a World Series Championship for the city of San Diego.”

Seidler died Tuesday at the age of 63.

No public memorial service for Seidler has been announced. However, members of the organization, including Padres players, have paid tribute to Seidler in the form of a memorial at Petco Park’s Home Plate Gate, where flowers, signs, photographs and other tributes have been laid in honor of his memory.

–City News Service